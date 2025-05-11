Zelensky Says Trump And All Leaders Support His Decision To Meet With Putin In Türkiye

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that U.S. President Donald Trump and all the leaders supported his decision to meet with Putin on Thursday, May 15, in Türkiye.

Zelensky said this in his evening video address , Ukrinform reports.

According to Zelensky, there was“a lot of diplomatic work today – both our own with partners, and communication between partners in support of us”.

“Starting tomorrow, we await a ceasefire - this proposal is on the table. A full and unconditional ceasefire, one that lasts long enough to provide a necessary foundation for diplomacy, could significantly bring peace closer. Ukraine has long proposed this, our partners are proposing it, and the whole world is calling for it. We await a clear response from Russia,” the head of state said.

We are preparing good decisions in support of Ukraine –

The President stressed that“Russia will have to end this war anyway. The killings must stop. Ukrainian forces will be ready to respond symmetrically- to ensure fairness”.

Zelensky also noted that“we have repeatedly heard from our partners that they are prepared to strengthen sanctions against Russia if Putin rejects a ceasefire. Time will tell”.

'Here in Ukraine, we have absolutely no problem engaging in negotiations, we are ready for any format. I will be in Türkiye this Thursday, May 15, and I expect Putin to come to Türkiye as well. Personally. And I hope that this time, Putin won't be looking for excuses as to why he“can't” make it,” he said, adding that“we are ready to talk, to end this war. Thursday. Türkiye. President Trump has expressed support. All the leaders support this”.

As reported by Ukrinform, on May 10, Ukraine and its allies-France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Poland-proposed a 30-day unconditional ceasefire. If rejected, Ukraine's allies plan to strengthen sanctions against Russia.

Later, Putin proposed holding direct negotiations with Ukraine“where they were interrupted” in 2022 - in Istanbul, Türkiye.