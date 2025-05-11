Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Man Injured In Landmine Explosion In Kherson Region

2025-05-11 07:05:24
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 54-year-old man suffered a mine-blast injury after stepping on a landmine in the village of Veletenske, Kherson region.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The local resident stepped on a landmine in Veletenske, sustaining a mine-blast injury," the administration stated.

Read also: Russian drone strikes car in Kharkiv region, injuring couple

The injured man was promptly taken to the hospital, where doctors are assessing his condition and providing necessary medical assistance.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces shelled the town of Bilozerka in the Kherson region, leaving a civilian wounded.

