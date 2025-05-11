Man Injured In Landmine Explosion In Kherson Region
The Kherson Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"The local resident stepped on a landmine in Veletenske, sustaining a mine-blast injury," the administration stated.Read also: Russian drone strikes car in Kharkiv region, injuring couple
The injured man was promptly taken to the hospital, where doctors are assessing his condition and providing necessary medical assistance.
As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces shelled the town of Bilozerka in the Kherson region, leaving a civilian wounded.
