Volunteers From UK And Canada Handed Over Almost Fifty Off-Road Vehicles To AFU

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As part of the Pickups for Peace initiative, volunteers from the United Kingdom and Canada arrived in Lviv region and delivered 46 off-road vehicles for Ukrainian defenders.

This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi, Ukrinform reports.

“Almost 90 volunteers from the UK and Canada arrived in our region to personally deliver 46 SUVs for Ukrainian defenders. This is the twentieth such convoy within the framework of the initiative of British farmer Mark Laird“Pickups for Peace,” he wrote.

According to Kozytskyi, the vehicles were delivered to the 24th King Danylo Mechanized Brigade, the 150th Separate Mechanized Brigade, National Guard units and other military units.

In addition, the volunteers delivered generators, spare tires, medical supplies and two ambulances with equipment for St. Nicholas Children's Hospital and the Superhumans Center. Humanitarian aid was also delivered to one of the orphanages.

In total, more than 900 volunteers from different countries joined the Pickups for Peace campaign. They are citizens of the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, the Netherlands, and Sweden.

As Ukrinform previously reported, in March, volunteers from the United Kingdom handed over 23 off-road vehicles to the Ukrainian military in Lviv region as part of the Pickups for Peace campaign.