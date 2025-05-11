Evacuation Ongoing From Frontline Communities In Sumy Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Evacuation of local residents from frontline communities in Sumy region continues.

This was reported by the Main Department of the State Emergency Service (SES) in Sumy region on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Rescuers daily help residents of Bilopillia, Vorozhba, and Krasnopillia communities, which are under Russian attack, leave their homes. Elderly people, families with children, people with limited mobility, and even pets are being evacuated," the statement reads.

Evacuation is carried out using armored vehicles and SES buses. Volunteers, SES psychologists, and charitable organizations are assisting on-site. Rescuers continue their work despite the risk of shelling to ensure everyone's safety.

Nearly 2,600 low-mobility people remain in Donetsk region refusing to evacuate

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces carried out over 100 shelling attacks at Sumy region on Saturday.

Photo: State Emergency Service