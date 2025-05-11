403
India: We Inflicted Heavy Losses On Pakistan Military
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, May 11 (KUNA) -- Indian Armed Forces on Sunday said that it has caused massive damage to Pakistan military including shooting down fighter jets, damaging key military installations during the three-day confrontation between the two neighbours.
Addressing a press briefing, Director General of Military Operations of India Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai said that Indian attack killed 35-40 Pakistani military personnel and around 100 terrorists and warned that Pakistan will have to pay a very heavy price if it resorts to any misadventure.
Senior military officials of the Indian Army, Air Force and the Navy gave details of Operation Sindoor.
Air Marshal AK Bharti said India downed a few Pakistani planes. However he didnt give exact numbers. "Their planes were prevented from coming inside our border. So we do not have the wreckage with us but definitely we have downed a few planes," he said.
Commenting on Pakistan downing Indian fighter jets, Air Marshal Bharati said: "We are in a combat situation and losses are part of combat." He asserted that all Indian pilots are back home and the objectives were achieved.
Ghai paid tribute to five Indian fallen heroes and civilians during Operation Sindoor. "We have thus far exercised immense restraint and our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory. However, any threat to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and safety of our citizens will be met with decisive force," he said.
Director General of Military Operations also said that his Pakistani counterpart initiated the call yesterday requesting a way out to stop the hostilities after Indian Armed Forces launched a fierce counter-attack on several Pakistani military installations on Saturday morning.
Indian strikes were in retaliation to Pakistan military's attempt to target major Indian military installations on the night of May 9-10. Explaining the Operation Sindoor on May 7, Ghai said that over 100 terrorists, including high-value targets such as Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf and Mudasir Ahmed, who were involved in different terror activities including hijacking IC 814 flight and the Pulwama blast were eliminated. (end)
