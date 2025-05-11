403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UAE Pres. Affirms His Country's Support To Syria, Stability, Development
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, May 11 (KUNA) -- UAE President Sheikh Mohamad bin Zayed Al- Nahyan received a phone call on Sunday from Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa.
According to UAE news agency (WAM), the two leaders discussed the fraternal relations between their countries and explored ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in a manner that benefits their peoples.
They also exchanged views on a number of regional developments of mutual interest.
The UAE leader affirmed his country's commitment to supporting all efforts aimed at fulfilling the aspirations of the Syrian people for stability, development, and a future marked by security and prosperity.
In turn, President Al-Sharaa expressed his appreciation for the UAE's steadfast support for the Syrian people, as well as its firm stance on safeguarding Syria's stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.
Al-Sharaa also praised the UAE's constructive role in advancing regional peace and stability, particularly amid the escalating challenges facing the region. (end)
skm
According to UAE news agency (WAM), the two leaders discussed the fraternal relations between their countries and explored ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in a manner that benefits their peoples.
They also exchanged views on a number of regional developments of mutual interest.
The UAE leader affirmed his country's commitment to supporting all efforts aimed at fulfilling the aspirations of the Syrian people for stability, development, and a future marked by security and prosperity.
In turn, President Al-Sharaa expressed his appreciation for the UAE's steadfast support for the Syrian people, as well as its firm stance on safeguarding Syria's stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.
Al-Sharaa also praised the UAE's constructive role in advancing regional peace and stability, particularly amid the escalating challenges facing the region. (end)
skm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment