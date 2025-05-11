403
Kuwait SC Defeats Al-Arabi, Wins Football League Of The Season
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 11 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Sports Club (SC) won the 2024-2025 Zain Premier League title on Sunday after defeating Al-Arabi 2-1 in the final round of the season.
The match was held at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium.
Al-Arabi opened the scoring with a goal by player Kanil Al-Aswad. Following a red card to an Al-Arabi player, Kuwait SC staged a comeback, scoring two goals, one by Mohammed Daham and another by Mohammed Marhoun.
With this win, Kuwait SC secured their 20th league title, followed by Qadsia SC and Al-Arabi SC, each with 17 titles. Kazma and Salmiya have both won the league four times, while Al-Jahra has claimed the title once. (end)
