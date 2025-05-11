403
After Direct Talks With The US Adm, Hamas To Release US-Israeli Hostage Soon
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, May 11 (KUNA) -- Palestine's Hamas movement announced on Sunday it would set free Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander, as part of efforts made by mediators to reach a ceasefire.
Within the framework of these efforts, Hamas communicated with the US Administration over the past days with high positivity, and Alexander would be released, the movement said in a news statement.
It added the move also came in line with efforts made for opening crossings, and allowing the entry of aid and relief into the Gaza Strip.
The movement expressed readiness to immediately start intensive talks and make serious efforts to reach a final deal on stopping the war, exchanging captives and running the Strip by an independent committee in a manner that ensures calm and stability for long years, along rebuilding and ending the blockade.
Hamas finally extolled efforts made by mediators - Qatar, Egypt and Turkiye over the past period, it stated. (end)
