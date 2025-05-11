403
Asian Olympic Committee Council Holds 45Th General Assembly In Kuwait
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 11 (KUNA) - The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) held its 45th General assembly's meeting with an opening ceremony in Kuwait on Sunday with the participation of 45 states of the National and International Olympic Committees.
A statement by the Minister of Information, Culture and State Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi expressed pride and honor in the representation of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah in his attendance of this opening ceremony of this major continental Olympic sports gathering, wishing them success in developing Asian sports in various games.
On his part, President of the International Olympic Committee Dr. Thomas Bach emphasized the importance of the Asian continent not just in its size but also in its presence in the sports world, saying "with a long history and distinguished presence in all its fields, to its tremendous influence on global sports."
The German also praised the "outstanding work" undertaken by the OCA in aiding the IOC in organizing and actively partaking in the Olympic Games, as embodied by the Tokyo 2020 summer games and Beijing 2022 Winter Games.
The First Vice President of the OCA Timothy Fok mentioned that holding the meeting in the Council's home country of Kuwait is an exceptional event that is highly appreciated, while also extending his gratitude to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah along with the Kuwaiti government for their support of the Asian Olympic Movement.
The Olympic Council of Asia announced that it had awarded the Order of Merit to IOC President Dr. Bach in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the Olympic movement during his presidency, which has spanned more than 12 years, alongside congratulating the IOC President-elect Christy Coventry on winning.
In his speech at the ceremony, Kuwait Olympic Committee Chairman Sheikh Fahad Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah affirmed that the meeting represents a valuable opportunity to exchange views and unify efforts to advance the world of sports in Asia especially as it brings together a select group of influential sports leaders of relevance.
He also mentioned that the Kuwait Olympic Committee is committed to supporting the goals of the Olympic Council of Asia and the work alongside national committees to achieve the aspirations of young athletes, wishing all guests in Kuwait a pleasant stay amongst such a gathering.
Chinese basketball star Yao Ming highlighted the profound impact professional sports have had on his education and culture, as it has become a way of life, growth, learning, and communication, to also considered the environment provided by the meeting in Kuwait a great support for athletes.
The ceremony which was attended by officials from the IOC, the council, and heads of Asian sports featured folkloric performances representing the heritage of China, India, Uzbekistan, Indonesia, Lebanon and Kuwait highlighting the diverse Asian heritage, while also a video was also shown of the most important sporting championships held on the continent since 1913. (end)
