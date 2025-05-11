MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

USA / SWITZERLAND – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) recently announced a historic opportunity for illegal aliens to receive both financial and travel assistance to facilitate travel back to their home country through the CBP Home App, stating that“Any illegal alien who uses the CBP Home App to self-deport will also receive a stipend of $1,000 dollars, paid after their return to their home country has been confirmed through the app .”

“Self-deportation is a dignified way to leave the US,” DHS, announced,“and will allow illegal aliens to avoid being encountered by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Even with the cost of the stipend, it is projected that the use of CBP Home will decrease the costs of a deportation by around 70 percent. Currently the average cost to arrest, detain, and remove an illegal alien is $17,121.”

IOM spokesperson on Assisted Voluntary Return (AVR) of Migrants in the United States issued the following statement:

“For decades, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has supported Assisted Voluntary Return (AVR) programs in more than 100 countries-helping people without resources, legal options, or support return to their countries of origin safely and with dignity. AVR is a proven, rights-based tool that allows migrants facing the challenges of a complex global migration system to regain agency and make informed decisions.

At the request of the US government, IOM is providing AVR to people in the US who register to voluntarily return to their countries of origin. Our role is to ensure that those who lack the means to return on their own can do so in a safe, dignified, and informed way. This reflects IOM's global mandate to protect vulnerable people, uphold human dignity, and ensure that migration-whether to a new home or in return-is safe, orderly, and rights-based.

The United States determines its own migration policy. IOM does not facilitate or implement deportations. Our involvement begins only after an individual gives informed consent to receive assistance. In these moments, IOM ensures that people have access to accurate information and essential services, in line with international standards.

“IOM helps people navigate the complexities of the migration system to find stability, safety, and the ability to make meaningful choices about their future. In the United States, many migrants face a challenging reality-navigating complex systems with limited options and resources. This initiative provides support to those who choose to return, helping them make a life-changing decision with care and clarity.”

