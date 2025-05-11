Monster Energy's Valentina Shevchenko Defeats Manon Fiorot To Defend UFC Women's Flyweight Title At UFC 315 In Montreal

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Earlier in the night's prelims, 36-year-oldfrom St. Catharines, Canada, earned a first-round submission victory over Jessica Andrade in their Women's Flyweight Division bout. The dominant stoppage also garnered Jasudavicius the UFC's $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus.

UFC 315: Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena was contested in front of a live crowd of 19,786 spectators inside sold-out Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Featuring two title fights on the Main Card, the event was broadcast on ESPN as pay-per-view programming. The prelims streamed on the ESPN+ platform.

Monster Energy's Shevchenko (25-4) stepped into the Octagon on Saturday as the current UFC Women's Flyweight Champion. The MMA icon from Kyrgyzstan regained the title at UFC 306 in September 2024 by defeating Alexa Grasso. Shevchenko had previously held the belt from 2018 to 2023 and came to Montreal determined to continue her reign.

Shevchenko's opponent, 35-year-old Fiorot (12-2) from Nice, France, stepped into the co-main event on a seven-fight victory streak. The Muay Thai expert had previously defeated Erin Blanchfield at a UFC Fight Night in March 2024 to earn her shot at challenging Shevchenko.

In the opening round, Shevchenko dominated the challenger by landing controlled strikes at range and leaving Fiorot with a bloodied nose at the bell. But the next two rounds saw Fiorot fire back by earning takedowns and pressuring the champion into clinches against the fence.

A dramatic scene unfolded at the end of Round 4 when Shevchenko sent Fiorot to the canvas with a hard counter right hand but was prevented from dealing further damage by the buzzer. In the fifth round, Shevchenko continued to land the most significant strikes, including spinning backfists that stung the title contender.

When the dust settled, the judges named Shevchenko the winner by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47). The victory marks her tenth win in a UFC title fight and first successful title defense of the current UFC Women's Flyweight Championship belt.

"I was expecting a hard fight; she's a good fighter," said Monster Energy's Valentina Shevchenko, adding: "I'm going to keep going. Age is nothing. What is more important is how you feel physically, mentally, and how you perform."

What's next for Shevchenko? MMA media pundits are already floating Natalia Silva as the next title challenger, while other contenders are waiting on the sidelines. Stay tuned!

Earlier on the UFC 315 Prelims Card, Monster Energy's Jasudavicius (14-3) from St. Catharines, Canada, collided with Brazil's Jessica Andrade (26-14) in a Women's Flyweight Division bout.

Previously, Jasudavicius had won four consecutive fights, most recently beating Mayra Bueno Silva at a UFC Fight Night in February 2025. One more win could make the Canadian a title contender – and the opportunity arrived at UFC 315.

From the start, Jasudavicius pressured Andrade, a former 115-pound champion, with aggressive pursuit. As the Brazilian tried to stand her ground, Jasudavicius proceeded to land strikes while systematically setting up a grappling finish.

In the final minute of the opening round, Jasudavicius cracked Andrade by firing a one-two combo. Following up with a body lock and slamming the Brazilian to the ground, she secured the right position to ensure her victory. As Jasudavicius locked the rear-naked choke, it was all over for Andrade. At 2:40 minutes of Round 1, the referee ended the fight with as the winner by submission.

"I knew she was going to be tough. But I knew that if I got her down, I'd find a finish," said Jasudavicius in Montreal, adding: "I'm just going for that number one spot. I'm down for whoever they put in front of me."

The brutal submission victory also earned Jasudavicius the UFC's coveted $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus for the third time in her career. Stay tuned for more from Jasudavicius!

