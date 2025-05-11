Queensland Author's Heartfelt Tribute To Motherhood This Mother's Day

“This book is a legacy for mothers everywhere and the incredible responsibility and joy of being the first and most important teacher in a child's life.”

- Carole GoodmanCALOUNDRA, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, May 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As families across Australia prepare to honour the women who raised, nurtured, and inspired them, a powerful new book is making waves in the literary world. Where Is My Mummy? by Carole Goodman is a moving and empowering tribute to motherhood that speaks to the heart of what it means to raise a child - and be there when they need you most.Released by MMH Press and written by Queensland-based author Carole Goodman, Where Is My Mummy? offers a deeply personal yet universally relatable exploration of motherhood, from the early days of infancy through the transformative journey of raising children into adulthood. With Mother's Day upon us, this book serves as both a celebration of maternal love and a guide for conscious, compassionate parenting.“This book is a legacy for mothers everywhere,” says Goodman.“It's about understanding the incredible responsibility and joy of being the first and most important teacher in a child's life. It's my love letter to mothers, grandmothers, and the next generation of carers.”Part memoir, part parenting guide, Where Is My Mummy? blends personal narrative with practical insights into early childhood development, the influence of genetics and environment, and the lifelong impact of a mother's love. The book is filled with poignant reflections, educational tools, and heartfelt encouragement - making it a perfect gift this Mother's Day.The release is especially resonant in Queensland, where Goodman's message is finding a warm reception among readers eager for genuine, empowering conversations about motherhood and family legacy.Where Is My Mummy? is available now through MMH Press. Visit to get your copy today and celebrate Mother's Day with a gift that lasts a lifetime.Media Contact:MMH Press...

Interview with author Carole goodman

