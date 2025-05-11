Consensus 2025 Confirms Verus Founder Mike Toutonghi As Featured Speaker

Consensus-Toronto-2025

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Consensus 2025 has confirmed that Mike Toutonghi , former Microsoft Vice President and Technical Fellow, and the founder and lead developer of the Verus Protocol , will be among this year's featured speakers. A veteran architect behind Microsoft's .NET platform and an experienced leader in distributed computing, Toutonghi is set to deliver a timely presentation on redefining digital ownership in the age of decentralization.Scheduled for Wednesday, May 14 at 4:45 PM EDT at the Protocol Village, Toutonghi's session-"Own or Be Owned: How Verus Secures Ownership in a Digital World"-will introduce attendees to a new category of decentralized applications called Commons Powered Apps (CPAs). Developed using the Verus Protocol, CPAs are designed to ensure user sovereignty by removing centralized control and protecting privacy at the protocol level.Toutonghi will explore how CPAs operate without holding user data, how they are governed by communities rather than corporations, and how they offer transparent yet private alternatives to today's web platforms. Built on features like Public Blockchains as a Service (PBaaS), non-custodial cross-chain bridging, and smart transactions, CPAs are already deployable by developers seeking to build fair, scalable, and secure applications.The Verus Protocol's architecture enables secure, MEV-resistant DeFi systems, scalable identity solutions, and protocol-level privacy-all without requiring smart contracts. Toutonghi's talk will address how these innovations can empower individuals and communities to retain meaningful ownership in an increasingly surveilled and monetized digital environment.Consensus, hosted by CoinDesk, is recognized as the most influential event in the blockchain and Web3 calendar. Taking place May 14–16 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, this year's event will spotlight leading voices in crypto, regulation, infrastructure, and decentralized technologies.Website:

