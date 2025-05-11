NCEG To Launch Southern Conference During Music Business Association Week In Atlanta

“Pioneering Initiative Aims to Build the“NCAA of the Music Industry” and Empower the Next Generation of Creative Leaders”

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As part of Music Business Association Week in Atlanta, the National Collegiate Entertainers Group (NCEG) will host a groundbreaking, education-focused event on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at the Creative Media Industries Institute at Georgia State University. With support from the Truist Foundation and the Watson Institute, this pivotal convening marks the official launch of NCEG's Southern Conference-a strategic coalition of colleges, universities, and feeder programs committed to shaping the future of music industry education.Held from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM EDT at 25 Park Place, Suite 306, Atlanta, GA, the event will bring together NCEG alumni, music industry professionals, and academic leaders to share insights and provide feedback ahead of the Fall 2025 academic calendar. Attendees will engage in dynamic panels and presentations focused on integrating NCEG's eight years of research and applied systems into classrooms and campus programs nationwide.With the guiding philosophy that“Music is a team sport,” the conference will highlight how institutions can treat music education as a collaborative, entrepreneurial ecosystem-driving funding, engagement, and innovation through teamwork and cross-disciplinary approaches. The initiative envisions a networked infrastructure for higher education akin to a collegiate athletic association, reinforcing NCEG's mission to build the“NCAA of the Music Industry.”In collaboration with key partners such as Hedlyner Stage -a premier platform for live performance and student showcases-and the Audeobox Beat Battle , a cutting-edge competition series spotlighting the next generation of music producers, the Southern Conference will infuse innovation and culture into the education experience. These partnerships will offer immersive experiences that reflect real-world industry environments and provide students with a platform to display their talents while connecting with industry insiders.Key Focus Areas Include:- Leveraging music as a tool for collaboration and fundraising- Implementing NCEG's curriculum and business systems across academic departments- Developing brand and business partnerships to support student outcomes- Addressing equipment and technology needs through aligned industry supportThe day will also serve as a platform for industry partners, businesses, and nonprofit leaders to connect with educators and explore partnership opportunities that support student advancement and institutional growth. Attendees will walk away with tangible resources, funding strategies, and implementation plans to elevate their programs.“This event is more than a conference,” says the NCEG executive team.“It's a catalyst for building a national system that connects classrooms to careers, preparing students to become the next wave of music entrepreneurs, executives, and innovators.”For more information on NCEG or to donate visit, NCEG for media inquiries, please contact .... To RSVP, click here .About NCEG:The National Collegiate Entertainers Group (NCEG) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a bridge between the classroom and the music industry. Through partnerships with colleges, universities, and community organizations, NCEG provides students with real-world opportunities to develop the skills necessary to thrive in the evolving entertainment economy.

