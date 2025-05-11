403
Economic Calendar: Key Market Events For The Week From May 12 To May 16, 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Get ready for a pivotal week with the Economic Calendar detailing key market events from May 12 to May 16, 2025. Do not miss out.
Financial markets stand out with a robust lineup of economic indicators from Brazil and major global economies, including the U.S., Eurozone, and Asia, expected to drive market dynamics.
Brazil's comprehensive data releases, such as the BCB Focus Market Readout, Service Sector Growth, Retail Sales, and CFTC BRL speculative positions, are set to significantly influence Latin American markets.
Meanwhile, global events, including U.S. inflation metrics, Eurozone GDP, and Japan's GDP, are likely to introduce volatility across asset classes.
The week kicks off on Monday with a holiday in Singapore (Vesak Day), potentially dampening regional trading activity. Brazil's BCB Focus Market Readout will provide early insights, while Japan's Economy Watchers Index and India's CPI data draw attention.
Tuesday brings Brazil's BCB Copom Meeting Minutes, alongside pivotal U.S. Core CPI and CPI releases, which could sway expectations for Federal Reserve policy, and the Eurozone's German ZEW Economic Sentiment.
Midweek, on Wednesday, Brazil's Service Sector Growth data aligns with the Eurozone's German and Spanish CPI figures, while the U.S. releases crude oil inventories.
Thursday features Brazil's Retail Sales, the Eurozone's GDP and Industrial Production, and a trio of U.S. data points-PPI, Retail Sales, and Industrial Production-alongside Fed Chair Powell's speech.
The week wraps up on Friday with Brazil's CFTC BRL speculative positions, U.S. Housing Starts, and the Eurozone's Italian CPI and Trade Balance, offering final cues for market direction .
Economic Calendar for the Week from May 12 to May 16, 2025
Monday, May 12, 2025
Brazil
07:25 AM – BCB Focus Market Readout
Singapore
All Day – Holiday: Vesak Day
Japan
01:00 AM – Economy Watchers Current Index (Apr) (Cons: 44.7, Prev: 45.1)
19:50 PM – BoJ Summary of Opinions
19:50 PM – M2 Money Stock (YoY) (Cons: 0.6%, Prev: 0.8%)
19:50 PM – M3 Money Supply (Apr) (Prev: 2,202.2B)
23:35 PM – 30-Year JGB Auction (Prev: 2.414%)
India
06:30 AM – CPI (YoY) (Apr) (Prev: 3.34%)
Mexico
08:00 AM – Industrial Production (YoY) (Mar) (Prev: -1.3%)
08:00 AM – Industrial Production (MoM) (Mar) (Prev: 2.5%)
Eurozone
05:30 AM – German 12-Month Bubill Auction (Prev: 1.864%)
06:00 AM – Eurogroup Meetings
09:00 AM – French 12-Month BTF Auction (Prev: 1.901%)
09:00 AM – French 3-Month BTF Auction (Prev: 2.072%)
09:00 AM – French 6-Month BTF Auction (Prev: 1.982%)
11:00 AM – German Buba Vice President Buch Speaks
United Kingdom
08:50 AM – BoE MPC Member Mann Speaks
19:01 PM – BRC Retail Sales Monitor (YoY) (Apr) (Cons: 2.4%, Prev: 0.9%)
United States
11:30 AM – 3-Month Bill Auction (Prev: 4.220%)
11:30 AM – 6-Month Bill Auction (Prev: 4.090%)
12:00 PM – Loan Officer Survey
12:00 PM – WASDE Report
14:00 PM – Federal Budget Balance (Apr) (Cons: 256.4B, Prev: -161.0B)
Australia
20:30 PM – Westpac Consumer Sentiment (May) (Prev: -6.0%)
21:30 PM – Building Approvals (MoM) (Mar) (Cons: -8.8%, Prev: -0.3%)
21:30 PM – NAB Business Confidence (Apr) (Prev: -3)
21:30 PM – NAB Business Survey (Apr) (Prev: 4)
21:30 PM – Private House Approvals (Mar) (Cons: -4.5%, Prev: 1.0%)
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Brazil
07:00 AM – BCB Copom Meeting Minutes
15:30 PM – CFTC BRL speculative net positions (Prev: 25.0K)
United Kingdom
02:00 AM – Average Earnings ex Bonus (Mar) (Prev: 5.9%)
02:00 AM – Average Earnings Index +Bonus (Mar) (Cons: 5.2%, Prev: 5.6%)
02:00 AM – Claimant Count Change (Apr) (Cons: 22.3K, Prev: 18.7K)
02:00 AM – Employment Change 3M/3M (MoM) (Mar) (Prev: 206K)
02:00 AM – Unemployment Rate (Mar) (Cons: 4.5%, Prev: 4.4%)
04:45 AM – BoE MPC Member Pill Speaks
11:00 AM – BoE Gov Bailey Speaks
11:00 AM – BoE MPC Member Pill Speaks
Eurozone
04:40 AM – Spanish 3-Month Letras Auction (Prev: 2.100%)
05:00 AM – German ZEW Current Conditions (May) (Cons: -77.0, Prev: -81.2)
05:00 AM – German ZEW Economic Sentiment (May) (Cons: 9.8, Prev: -14.0)
05:00 AM – ZEW Economic Sentiment (May) (Cons: -4.4, Prev: -18.5)
05:30 AM – German 2-Year Schatz Auction (Prev: 1.670%)
06:00 AM – ECOFIN Meetings
08:00 AM – German Current Account Balance n.s.a (Mar) (Prev: 20.0B)
10:00 AM – German Buba Balz Speaks
United States
06:00 AM – NFIB Small Business Optimism (Apr) (Cons: 94.6, Prev: 97.4)
08:30 AM – Core CPI (MoM) (Apr) (Cons: 0.3%, Prev: 0.1%)
08:30 AM – Core CPI (YoY) (Apr) (Prev: 2.8%)
08:30 AM – CPI (YoY) (Apr) (Cons: 2.4%, Prev: 2.4%)
08:30 AM – CPI (MoM) (Apr) (Cons: 0.3%, Prev: -0.1%)
08:55 AM – Redbook (YoY) (Prev: 6.9%)
11:00 AM – Cleveland CPI (MoM) (Apr) (Prev: 0.3%)
11:30 AM – 52-Week Bill Auction (Prev: 3.820%)
16:30 PM – API Weekly Crude Oil Stock (Prev: -4.490M)
India
06:30 AM – CPI (YoY) (Apr) (Cons: 3.27%, Prev: 3.34%)
South Africa
05:30 AM – Unemployment Rate (Q1) (Prev: 31.90%)
05:30 AM – Unemployment (Q1) (Prev: 7.991M)
New Zealand
18:45 PM – Electronic Card Retail Sales (YoY) (Apr) (Prev: -1.6%)
18:45 PM – Electronic Card Retail Sales (MoM) (Apr) (Prev: -0.8%)
South Korea
19:00 PM – Unemployment Rate (Apr) (Prev: 2.9%)
Japan
19:50 PM – PPI (MoM) (Apr) (Cons: 0.2%, Prev: 0.4%)
19:50 PM – PPI (YoY) (Apr) (Cons: 4.0%, Prev: 4.2%)
Australia
21:30 PM – Wage Price Index (YoY) (Q1) (Prev: 3.2%)
21:30 PM – Wage Price Index (QoQ) (Q1) (Cons: 0.8%, Prev: 0.7%)
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Brazil
08:00 AM – Brazilian Service Sector Growth (MoM) (Mar) (Prev: 0.8%)
08:00 AM – Brazilian Service Sector Growth (YoY) (Mar) (Prev: 4.2%)
11:00 AM – Brazil Thomson Reuters IPSOS PCSI (May) (Prev: 51.28)
Eurozone
02:00 AM – German CPI (YoY) (Apr) (Cons: 2.1%, Prev: 2.1%)
02:00 AM – German CPI (MoM) (Apr) (Cons: 0.4%, Prev: 0.3%)
03:00 AM – Core CPI (YoY) (Apr) (Cons: 2.4%, Prev: 2.0%)
03:00 AM – Spanish CPI (YoY) (Apr) (Cons: 2.2%, Prev: 2.2%)
04:15 AM – German Buba President Nagel Speaks
05:30 AM – German 30-Year Bund Auction (Prev: 2.830%)
12:00 PM – German Buba Balz Speaks
United States
07:00 AM – MBA 30-Year Mortgage Rate (Prev: 6.84%)
07:00 AM – MBA Mortgage Applications (WoW) (Prev: 11.0%)
05:15 AM – Fed Waller Speaks
09:10 AM – Fed Governor Jefferson Speaks
10:30 AM – Crude Oil Inventories (Prev: -2.032M)
17:40 PM – FOMC Member Daly Speaks
India
02:30 AM – WPI Inflation (YoY) (Apr) (Cons: 1.76%, Prev: 2.05%)
07:30 AM – M3 Money Supply (Prev: 9.6%)
China
05:00 AM – M2 Money Stock (YoY) (Apr) (Cons: 7.3%, Prev: 7.0%)
05:00 AM – New Loans (Apr) (Cons: 700.0B, Prev: 3,640.0B)
Canada
08:30 AM – Building Permits (MoM) (Mar) (Cons: 1.0%, Prev: 2.9%)
11:00 AM – Thomson Reuters IPSOS PCSI (MoM) (May) (Prev: 45.35)
United Kingdom
03:15 AM – BoE Breeden Speaks
05:00 AM – 10-Year Treasury Gilt Auction (Prev: 4.638%)
South Korea
19:55 PM – Exports (YoY) (Apr) (Cons: 3.7%, Prev: 3.7%)
19:55 PM – Imports (YoY) (Apr) (Cons: -2.7%, Prev: -2.7%)
Australia
21:30 PM – Employment Change (Apr) (Cons: 20.9K, Prev: 32.2K)
21:30 PM – Unemployment Rate (Apr) (Cons: 4.1%, Prev: 4.1%)
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Brazil
08:00 AM – Retail Sales (YoY) (Mar) (Prev: 1.5%)
08:00 AM – Retail Sales (MoM) (Mar) (Prev: 0.5%)
United Kingdom
02:00 AM – GDP (QoQ) (Q1) (Cons: 0.6%, Prev: 0.1%)
02:00 AM – GDP (YoY) (Q1) (Prev: 1.5%)
02:00 AM – Industrial Production (MoM) (Mar) (Cons: -0.6%, Prev: 1.5%)
10:00 AM – BoE MPC Member Dhingra Speaks
Eurozone
02:00 AM – German WPI (MoM) (Apr) (Cons: 0.2%, Prev: -0.2%)
03:50 AM – ECB's Elderson Speaks
05:00 AM – GDP (QoQ) (Q1) (Cons: 0.4%, Prev: 0.2%)
05:00 AM – Industrial Production (MoM) (Mar) (Cons: 1.7%, Prev: 1.1%)
06:15 AM – ECB's De Guindos Speaks
United States
08:30 AM – Core PPI (MoM) (Apr) (Cons: 0.3%, Prev: -0.1%)
08:30 AM – PPI (MoM) (Apr) (Cons: 0.2%, Prev: -0.4%)
08:30 AM – Retail Sales (MoM) (Apr) (Cons: 0.0%, Prev: 1.4%)
08:40 AM – Fed Chair Powell Speaks
09:15 AM – Industrial Production (MoM) (Apr) (Cons: 0.2%, Prev: -0.3%)
14:05 PM – Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr Speaks
Canada
08:15 AM – Housing Starts (Apr) (Cons: 234.0K, Prev: 214.2K)
08:30 AM – Manufacturing Sales (MoM) (Mar) (Cons: -1.8%, Prev: 0.2%)
Mexico
15:00 PM – Interest Rate Decision (May) (Prev: 9.00%)
Japan
19:50 PM – GDP (QoQ) (Q1) (Cons: -0.1%, Prev: 0.6%)
India
04:00 AM – Trade Balance (Prev: -21.54B)
Friday, May 16, 2025
Brazil
15:30 PM – CFTC BRL speculative net positions (Prev: 25.0K)
Eurozone
04:00 AM – Italian CPI (MoM) (Apr) (Cons: 0.2%, Prev: 0.2%)
04:00 AM – Italian CPI (YoY) (Apr) (Cons: 2.0%, Prev: 2.0%)
05:00 AM – Trade Balance (Mar) (Cons: 17.5B, Prev: 24.0B)
11:00 AM – ECB's Lane Speaks
United States
08:30 AM – Building Permits (Apr) (Cons: 1.450M, Prev: 1.467M)
08:30 AM – Housing Starts (Apr) (Cons: 1.370M, Prev: 1.324M)
10:00 AM – Michigan Consumer Sentiment (May) (Cons: 53.1, Prev: 52.2)
13:00 PM – U.S. Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count (Prev: 474)
21:40 PM – FOMC Member Daly Speaks
Canada
08:30 AM – Foreign Securities Purchases (Mar) (Prev: -6.46B)
10:30 AM – BoC Senior Loan Officer Survey (Q1) (Prev: -1.9)
Japan
00:30 AM – Industrial Production (MoM) (Mar) (Cons: -1.1%, Prev: -1.1%)
00:00 AM – BoJ Board Member Nakamura Speaks
Hong Kong
04:30 AM – GDP (QoQ) (Q1) (Cons: 2.0%, Prev: 2.0%)
India
07:30 AM – FX Reserves, USD
Brazil's economic data, particularly its retail and service sector figures, are poised to significantly impact Latin American markets.
Globally, U.S. inflation and retail sales data, alongside Eurozone GDP and employment metrics, could drive substantial market movements, with key central bank speeches adding to the week's volatility.
Brazil's economic data, particularly its retail and service sector figures, are poised to significantly impact Latin American markets.
Globally, U.S. inflation and retail sales data, alongside Eurozone GDP and employment metrics, could drive substantial market movements, with key central bank speeches adding to the week's volatility.
Legal Disclaimer:
