Govt Junks Reports Of Explosions In Udhampur As 'FALSE'

India Pakistan tensions: Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Modi government on Sunday junked social media reports of explosions in Udhampur as 'FALSE' and drones being spotted in certain areas of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

The Indian government said:“Claims of heavy explosions in Udhampur are circulating on social media. The claim is FALSE. There have been no explosions in Udhampur. These rumours are being spread to create panic. Rely only on official government sources for accurate information.”

The PIB's Fact Check Unit also dubbed as "fake" claims on social media that drone s had been spotted in certain areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

"This claim is fake. There is no drone activity in Jammu and Kashmir," it said on X.

Social media has been awash with several claims regarding the recent military conflict between India and Pakistan in wake of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

The Indian armed forces conducted airstrikes under Operation Sindoor against terror camps inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the early hours of May 7 to avenge the Pahalgam attack.

In the Pahalgam terror attack, 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed by the terrorists.

Meanwhile, India and Pakistan have worked out an understanding on the halting of firing and military action against each othe.

On Saturday, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said that India will continue its firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism.

"India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on the stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Earlier on Saturday, India also played down the role of the US in achieving an agreement on cessation of hostilities, saying that the understanding had been reached between DGMOs of the two countries.