Jewels Of The World Kicks Off In Al Khobar

Jewels of the World officially opened its doors on 9th May. The largest jewellery and watch fair ever held in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, the event brings together a remarkable collection of international brands and independent designers from across the globe.

Welcoming visitors until 12th May, it features the regional debut of some exquisite high jewellery, fine jewellery, bridal sets and pioneering timepieces, all showcased in a spectacular setting at the strategically located Dhahran Expo.

Among the participating names are Al Baqshi Jewelry, Al Jawharji Jewellery, Al Nahar Jewellery, Alessa Jewelry, Araya Fine Jewellery, Azar Gems, Bil Arabi, Blue White Group, Charles Oudin, Dani by Daniel K, Devji Aurum, Diva Jewels, Etho Maria, Gems & Jewels Palace, George Hakim, Hanna Jewels, House of Gems, J.H. Jewellers, K K Jewels, K. Lalita Jewellers, Kahn Jewellery, La Prima Gioielli, Lapis, Lida Diamond, Nafees, Nsouli, Pace Gems, Panchoo, Piranesi, Rakyan's Fine Jewellery, Renée Jewellers, RK Jewellers, Rose, Sandy Tabet Jewellery, Silvia Furmanovich, Tijoree, Vanessa Gioielli, Yvan Tufenkjian and more.

Special highlights include Italian jeweller FerriFirenze 's Vito collection, precious, handmade treasures crafted with graceful curves and etched with supple contours, comforting to the touch and fluttering along the wearer's skin. Fusing art with mechanics, award-winning designer Tariq Riaz presents his innovative Circle of Life – sophisticated, disruptive and the ultimate in precision, featuring a genius expandable design thanks to a patented mechanism.

Ananya 's Magnificent Jewels Volume 3 – Mogra Emerald set is a masterpiece handcrafted in gold, diamonds, emeralds and mother of pearl, a tribute to grace and sacred beauty drawing from the essence of the Mogra Jasmine flower. Karen Suen is showing a stunning, transformable Conch Pearl tiara which can be transformed into a necklace that took several years to develop, and a pair of stunning Paraiba Earrings with diamonds, featuring perfectly matched pairs of Paraiba Tourmalines – an incredible rarity.

Tejori' s Frozen Symphony, a timeless high jewellery set, captures the beauty of frozen moments and features pear and marquise-cut white diamonds, each meticulously set in sculptural 3D structures that mirror the poetry of wild ice. Amongst other creations, Luca Carati is presenting a limited-edition Deco cuff bracelet, a blend of geometric precision and opulent design reminiscent of the bold elegance of the 1920s. The masterpiece features 5.80 carats of the finest white diamonds set in rose gold and, for the first time, titanium.

Drawing on the strength and femininity of the Arab women, Saudi Arabian HRH Joaillerie bridges European craftsmanship with Middle Eastern aesthetics as showcased in its stunning new creations, including Star of the Orient, a striking high jewellery necklace inspired by the eight-pointed star, an enduring symbol found in architecture across the Arab world.

The event is open to the public until 12th May from 16:00 hrs – 23:00 hrs every day, before moving to Riyadh's Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah from 16th – 19th May.

Jewels of the World is brought to you by Lucid Motors and supported by Brinks International and Store Makers. For further information and to register, please visit: Jewels of the World

Tags#Al Khobar #Jewels of the World