LG Sinha Stands With Victims Of Border Aggression

In a gesture of honour, the Lieutenant Governor laid a wreath and paid homage to BSF Sub Inspector Md. Imteyaz, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty while countering unprovoked firing by Pakistan along the International Boundary in R.S Pura, Jammu.

“I salute the supreme sacrifice of our BSF braveheart Sub Inspector Md. Imteyaz. His valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. The entire nation stands firmly with the family of the martyr in this hour of grief,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor also paid rich tributes to Army Rifleman Sunil Kumar, who too laid down his life while serving the nation in the same unprovoked aggression by Pakistan in the R.S Pura sector.

Taking to social media platform X, Sinha posted:

“Paid tributes to the Army Braveheart Rfn Sunil Kumar, who laid down his life in the line of duty for the Nation. India will never forget his selfless service and supreme sacrifice. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved family.”

In a humanitarian outreach, the Lieutenant Governor also visited the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital in Jammu to meet the injured civilians from Jammu, Rajouri, and Poonch, who were wounded during the same cross-border shelling by Pakistan.

He was briefed by the medical team regarding the condition of the injured and the treatment protocols being administered. The Lieutenant Governor directed the hospital administration to ensure the best possible medical care and speedy recovery for all victims, and assured the affected families of all possible assistance from the government.

In a separate but equally solemn gesture, Sinha also visited the grieving family of Dr. Raj Kumar Thapa, the Additional District Development Commissioner of Rajouri, who recently passed away. Expressing his condolences, the Lieutenant Governor acknowledged Dr. Thapa's decades of dedication to public service.

“Dr. Thapa's contribution to the processes of J&K's development is immense. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and numerous admirers in this hour of grief. I pray for peace of the departed soul,” Shri Sinha said while consoling the bereaved family.

