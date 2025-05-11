Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Army Chief Gives Commanders Free Hand On Pak Violations


2025-05-11 03:12:28
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi has given full authority to the Army commanders for counter-action in the kinetic domain to any violation of the understanding reached between the Indian and Pakistani militaries.

India and Pakistan announced reaching an understanding on Saturday to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect.

“Consequent to the ceasefire and airspace violations on the night of May 10-11, the Chief of Army Staff reviewed the security situation with the Army Commanders of the Western Borders,” the Army said.

The Army Chief“has granted full authority to the Army Commanders for counteraction in the kinetic domain to any violation of the understanding reached vide the DGMO talks of May 10”, it said.

