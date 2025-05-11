403
Qatar Win 10Th Arab Handball Cup After Beating Bahrain 25-22
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 11 (KUNA) -- Qatar's team were crowned champions of the 10th Arab Handball Cup tourney after outrivaling Bahrain 25-22 in the final on Sunday.
The game held at Kuwait's Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Indoor Sports Complex was marked with an accelerated pace amid caution from the two teams, and the first half ended 12-11 in favor of Qatar.
In the second half, Bahrain's players attempted to take the lead, however Qataris continued pushing the results ahead, winning the match with 25-22 goals.
At the end of the championship, hosted by Kuwait during the period May 5-11, head of Arab Handball Federation (AHF) Fadhel Al-Nimr said Kuwait is a leading country in terms of organizing such Arab events.
In an inclusive statement to KUNA, Al-Nimr highlighted that Kuwait's efficiency to host any tourney shows its political leadership's backing to sports.
He thanked Minister of Information and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, Acting Director General of the Public Authority for Sports Bashar Abdullah and all officials for this successful organization of the championship.
In a statement to KUNA, Talal Al-Otaibi, a member of AHF's Executive Bureau and Kuwait Handball Association, hailed the strenuous efforts of the organizers and audience's attendance.
The event also was successful in terms of the technical levels of teams, he said, thanking minister Al-Mutairi and all sports officials.
On the closing day of the event, Kuwait ranked third after defeating Egypt 29-25, while Saudi Arabia and Iraq came fifth and sixth respectively. (end)
