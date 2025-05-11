Trump Announces 'Total Reset' After US-China Talks In Switzerland

MENAFN - AzerNews) US President Donald Trump announced late Saturday that his team had a "very good meeting" on trade with Chinese officials in Switzerland,reports via Anadolu Agency.

He claimed a "total reset" in US-China relations had been achieved.

"A very good meeting today with China, in Switzerland. Many things discussed, much agreed to. A total reset negotiated in a friendly, but constructive, manner. We want to see, for the good of both China and the U.S., an opening up of China to American business. GREAT PROGRESS MADE!!!," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The first day of the trade talks concluded in Geneva with discussions set to resume Sunday, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The meeting, which began at 10 a.m. local time (08:00GMT) and included a lunch break, ended around 8 p.m., lasting at least eight hours, according to the newspaper.

No statements were issued afterward, and details on the content or tone of the talks were not made public.

The US was led by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, while Vice Premier He Lifeng headed the Chinese team.

The talks came amid efforts to ease trade tensions after a sharp escalation earlier this year, when the US imposed tariffs of up to 145% on Chinese imports. Beijing responded with retaliatory duties of up to 125% on certain American products.

Trump said an 80% tariff on Chinese goods "seems right," before the meeting. The White House emphasized that Trump's team has his full backing to secure "the best deal possible for America."