No Negotiations Possible Until Weapons Fall Silent PM Mertz

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Without a ceasefire, the start of any negotiations is not possible, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is convinced.

He wrote about this on the social network X , Ukrinform reports.

“Yesterday in Kyiv, we and our partners called for a 30-day ceasefire to create space for negotiations. Ukraine agreed with no ifs or buts”.

The Russian side is now signalling a readiness to talk – that's a good first step. But it's by no means enough. We expect Moscow to now agree to a ceasefire. This is essential before beginning a genuine dialogue. Talks cannot begin until the weapons fall silent,” the Prime Minister wrote.

As Ukrinform reported, on May 10, Ukraine, together with its allies - France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Poland - proposed a 30-day ceasefire without any conditions. In case of refusal, Ukraine's allies intend to increase sanctions against Russia .

Later, Putin proposed to hold direct talks with Ukraine“where they were interrupted” in 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey.

French President Emmanuel Macron believes that Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin's proposal for direct talks between Ukraine and Russia is“a first step, but not enough.”