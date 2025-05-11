Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Attack On Kostiantynivka Damages Power And Gas Lines

2025-05-11 03:07:56
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Donetsk region, the Russian army carried out three air strikes on Kostyantynivka. There were no casualties.

This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Kostiantynivka city military administration Serhiy Horbunov, Ukrinform reports.

“On May 11, 2025, at 12:00, Kostiantynivka came under another enemy air attack. Three air strikes were carried out with FAB-250 guided bombs. Despite the force of the explosions , fortunately, there were no civilian casualties,” Horbunov said in a statement.

According to him, three direct hits were registered as a result of the shelling. A private residential building and a power line were damaged.

“A gas supply line was also damaged in the same location,” Horbunov added.

As the agency reported, three people were wounded in Donetsk region over the day due to Russian attacks.

