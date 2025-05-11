Kellogg Reveals Trump's Ukraine Strategy: Ceasefire First, Then Negotiations

MENAFN - UkrinForm) U.S. President's special envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg emphasizes that Donald Trump adheres to the following stance regarding a peaceful resolution between Russia and Ukraine: first, a 30-day ceasefire, then negotiations.

According to Ukrinform, Kellogg wrote this on the social network , reposting a message by New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, who shares the same position.

“Even the Prime Minister of New Zealand gets it. As President Trump has repeatedly said, stop the killing!! An unconditional 30 day ceasefire first and, during it, move into comprehensive peace discussions. Not the other way around,” Kellogg stressed.

In the post Kellogg referred to, Luxon stated that New Zealand, together with its partners around the world, supports a just and lasting peace in Ukraine“starting with a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire.”

“Our values mean something only when we put them into action,” the Prime Minister added, emphasizing that New Zealand's support for Ukraine will continue.

As Ukrinform previously reported, U.S. President Donald Trump, responding to a proposal by Russian leader Vladimir Putin to begin direct negotiations with Ukraine, stated that he“will continue to work with both sides” to end the war in Ukraine and expects the upcoming week to be a“big” one.

Putin proposed holding direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul, Türkiye, on May 15, ignoring the demands of European leaders and Trump for a 30-day ceasefire.

Photo: EPA-EFE