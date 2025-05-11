War Update: 67 Clashes Reported Today, Pokrovsk Sector Sees Heaviest Fighting

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the day, there have been 67 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops, with 36 of them occurring in the Pokrovsk sector of the front.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , publishing operational information as of 16:00 on Sunday, May 11, according to Ukrinform.

Russian forces shelled border settlements with artillery and mortars, including Bleshnia, Senkivka, Liskivshchyna, and Tymonovychi in Chernihiv region, as well as Stara Huta, Velyka Pysarivka, Kliusy, Studenok, Maryine, Velyka Berizka, Vasylivka, Porozok, Slavhorod, and Stepok in Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy attack near Vovchansk.

In the Lyman sector , Russian forces launched six attacks at Ukrainian positions near Hrekivka, Nove, Ridkodub, and Kolodiazi, as well as toward Hryhorivka. Four clashes are ongoing.

In the Siversk sector , Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks in the area of Bilohorivka, with one battle still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian assault actions. The enemy tried to break through near Novomarkove, Chasiv Yar, and Andriivka, with one battle still in progress.

In the Toretsk sector , Ukrainian forces repelled five Russian attacks near Ozarianivka, Dyliivka, and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector , Russian forces made 36 attempts to push Ukrainian troops from their positions near Stara Mykolaivka, Vodiane Druhe, Nova Poltavka, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Novooleksandrivka, Kotliarivka, Troitske, Andriivka, and Bahatyr. Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 27 attacks.

In th e Novopavlivka sector, the enemy tried twice to break through Ukrainian defenses near Kostiantynopil and Novopil.

In the Orikhiv sector , Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled five enemy assaults near Mala Tokmachka, Stepove, and Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovske sector , Russian troops launched one attack at Ukrainian positions, without success.

In the Kursk sector , there have been four combat clashes since the start of the day, two of which are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out four strikes with guided aerial bombs and 134 artillery attacks, including seven using multiple launch rocket systems.

In other sectors, the situation remains largely unchanged.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 60 drones used by Russian forces in an overnight attack on Ukraine; 41 other enemy drone decoys were lost from tracking without causing damage.