Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Latvia's President: Ukraine Ready For Peace, Russia Not

Latvia's President: Ukraine Ready For Peace, Russia Not


2025-05-11 03:07:56
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs stated that Russia is not ready for peace and does not want to end the war it started.

He stated this on the social network X , according to Ukrinform.

“Simple truth: Ukraine is ready for peace, Russia is not. Unconditional and immediate ceasefire for 30 days is a good start for peace process. Russia began this war and Russia does not want to end it, so it is solely responsible for continuous bloodshed,” Rinkēvičs wrote.

As Ukrinform reported, on May 10, Ukraine, alongside its allies France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Poland, proposed a 30-day unconditional ceasefire starting May 12. If Russia refuses, Ukraine's allies plan to tighten sanctions against Moscow.

Read also: Kellogg reveals Trump's Ukraine strategy: ceasefire first, then negotiations

Meanwhile, Putin proposed holding direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul, Türkiye, on May 15, ignoring the demands of European leaders and Trump for a 30-day ceasefire.

Photo: Ilmārs Znotiņš / Presidential Chancellery

MENAFN11052025000193011044ID1109534695

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search