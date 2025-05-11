Latvia's President: Ukraine Ready For Peace, Russia Not
He stated this on the social network X , according to Ukrinform.
“Simple truth: Ukraine is ready for peace, Russia is not. Unconditional and immediate ceasefire for 30 days is a good start for peace process. Russia began this war and Russia does not want to end it, so it is solely responsible for continuous bloodshed,” Rinkēvičs wrote.
As Ukrinform reported, on May 10, Ukraine, alongside its allies France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Poland, proposed a 30-day unconditional ceasefire starting May 12. If Russia refuses, Ukraine's allies plan to tighten sanctions against Moscow.Read also: Kellogg reveals Trump's Ukraine strategy: ceasefire first, then negotiations
Meanwhile, Putin proposed holding direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul, Türkiye, on May 15, ignoring the demands of European leaders and Trump for a 30-day ceasefire.
Photo: Ilmārs Znotiņš / Presidential Chancellery
