Casualties Reported As Russians Drop Guided Bomb On Village In Kharkiv Region
That is according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) on Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.
As a result of the strike, two two-story residential buildings were damaged, and a fire broke out over an area of 130 square meters, burning apartments and outbuildings.
The two injured women are suffering from acute stress reactions following the attack.
Two firefighting and rescue teams along with a medical team from the SES were deployed to respond to the aftermath.Read also: Russian drone attack hits Sumy community
As previously reported by Ukrinform, four people were injured in Kharkiv region due to Russian shelling in Kupiansk and Blahodativka village.
