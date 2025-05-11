Photo Exhibition In Vinnytsia Honors Mothers Of Fallen Defenders

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A photo exhibition dedicated to the mothers of fallen Ukrainian defenders has opened in Vinnytsia.

This was reported by the Vinnytsia City Council on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The photo collage exhibition titled A Warrior's Mother's Heart was unveiled on European Square in Vinnytsia ahead of Mother's Day.

According to the city council, 22 photo collages were presented in the open-air exhibit - images of mothers and their children, heroes who gave their lives for Ukraine's freedom.

“Mother's love is stronger than death. We wanted the mothers to feel support and remembrance,” said the project's author, Viktoria Kolmykova.



































































The project A Warrior's Mother's Heart was initiated by the NGO Union of Unbreakable Families with support from the Vinnytsia City Council.

Zelensky thanks all Ukrainian mothers

As previously reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his gratitude to all Ukrainian mothers.