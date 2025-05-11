Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky:“I'll Be Waiting For Putin In Türkiye On Thursday. Personally”

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he expects Russia to implement a ceasefire and that he will personally be waiting for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Türkiye on May 15.

The head of state made this announcement on Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.

“We await a full and lasting ceasefire, starting from tomorrow, to provide the necessary basis for diplomacy. There is no point in prolonging the killings,” the Ukrainian President stated.

Zelensky added:“I'll be waiting for Putin in Türkiye on Thursday. Personally.”

“I hope that this time the Russians will not look for excuses,” the head of state emphasized.

Read also: Kellogg reveals Trump's Ukraine strategy: ceasefire first, then negotiations

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on May 10 Ukraine, together with its allies - France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Poland - proposed a 30-day unconditional ceasefire. Should Russia reject it, Ukraine's allies plan to tighten sanctions against Moscow.

Later, Putin proposed holding direct negotiations with Ukraine“where they were interrupted” in 2022 - in Istanbul, Türkiye.

