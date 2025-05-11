Zelensky:“I'll Be Waiting For Putin In Türkiye On Thursday. Personally”

Zelensky:“I'll Be Waiting For Putin In Türkiye On Thursday. Personally”
The head of state made this announcement on Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.
“We await a full and lasting ceasefire, starting from tomorrow, to provide the necessary basis for diplomacy. There is no point in prolonging the killings,” the Ukrainian President stated.
Zelensky added:“I'll be waiting for Putin in Türkiye on Thursday. Personally.”
“I hope that this time the Russians will not look for excuses,” the head of state emphasized.Read also: Kellogg reveals Trump's Ukraine strategy: ceasefire first, then negotiations
As previously reported by Ukrinform, on May 10 Ukraine, together with its allies - France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Poland - proposed a 30-day unconditional ceasefire. Should Russia reject it, Ukraine's allies plan to tighten sanctions against Moscow.
Later, Putin proposed holding direct negotiations with Ukraine“where they were interrupted” in 2022 - in Istanbul, Türkiye.
Photo: Office of the President
