Zelensky:“I'll Be Waiting For Putin In Türkiye On Thursday. Personally”

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he expects Russia to implement a ceasefire and that he will personally be waiting for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Türkiye on May 15.

The head of state made this announcement on Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.

“We await a full and lasting ceasefire, starting from tomorrow, to provide the necessary basis for diplomacy. There is no point in prolonging the killings,” the Ukrainian President stated.

Zelensky added:“I'll be waiting for Putin in Türkiye on Thursday. Personally.”

“I hope that this time the Russians will not look for excuses,” the head of state emphasized.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on May 10 Ukraine, together with its allies - France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Poland - proposed a 30-day unconditional ceasefire. Should Russia reject it, Ukraine's allies plan to tighten sanctions against Moscow.

Later, Putin proposed holding direct negotiations with Ukraine“where they were interrupted” in 2022 - in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Photo: Office of the President