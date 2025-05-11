Trump Urges Immediate Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine should agree to Russia's proposal to begin direct peace talks next week.

According to Ukrinform, Donald Trump posted this message on his social network Truth Social .

“President Putin of Russia doesn't want to have a cease fire agreement with Ukraine, but rather wants to meet on Thursday, in Turkey, to negotiate a possible end to the bloodbath. Ukraine should agree to this, immediately,” Trump stated.

In his view, this would at least allow Ukraine“to determine whether or not a deal is possible”.

“If it is not, European leaders, and the U.S., will know where everything stands, and can proceed accordingly!” the U.S. President emphasized.

Trump added that he is unsure whether Russia is genuinely ready to negotiate peace:

“I'm starting to doubt that Ukraine will make a deal with Putin, who's too busy celebrating the Victory of World War ll, which could not have been won (not even close!) without the United States of America. Have the meeting, now!!!” he urged.

Zelensky:“I'll be waiting for Putin in Türkiye on Thursday. Personally”

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Putin proposed holding direct negotiations with Ukraine“where they were interrupted” in 2022 - in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Photo: PAP/EPA