Russian Drone Strikes Car In Kharkiv Region, Injuring Couple
The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"At around 16:00, Russian forces targeted a vehicle in Baranivka with a drone. The car was damaged, and a couple-a 53-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman-sustained injuries. They are currently receiving medical assistance," the prosecutor's office stated.
According to officials, a total of five civilians were wounded in the Kharkiv region due to enemy attacks today. Between 09:55 and 10:30, Russian FPV drones struck Kupiansk and Stetskivka, damaging residential properties in both settlements.
"FPV drones were also observed targeting the Zolochiv community in the Bohodukhiv district. In Ivashky, a 54-year-old man was wounded in a drone strike around 12:30. He has been hospitalized in moderate condition," the prosecutor's office added.Read also: Russian artillery, drones pound Nikopol throughout day
A pre-trial investigation into war crimes under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine has been launched.
As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces struck a village in the Kupiansk district with a glide bomb, resulting in casualties
