Pakistan Welcomes President Trump's Offer As Kashmir Returns To Global Spotlight

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) International relations experts and political analysts have hailed the recent remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump on the Kashmir dispute as a significant diplomatic victory for Pakistan, noting that the issue has once again captured global attention despite long-standing efforts by India to frame it as a purely internal matter.

Analysts say the U.S. President's comments mark a turning point, as they directly challenge New Delhi's narrative and signal renewed international relevance of the Kashmir conflict. "This is not just rhetoric-it's a symbolic and strategic breakthrough," said one Islamabad-based foreign affairs commentator. Others described it as a major diplomatic gain for Pakistan, achieved through consistent global engagement and a principled stance on regional peace.

The statement came during President Trump's announcement of the recent Pakistan-India ceasefire, where he unexpectedly turned the focus to Kashmir, saying:

"I will work with both Pakistan and India to see whether, even a thousand years later, a solution for Kashmir can be found."

Diplomatic sources confirmed that the reference to Kashmir was unprompted and deliberate-instantly triggering discussions in political and media circles about the revival of the issue on the international agenda.

In response, Pakistan officially welcomed President Trump's remarks. In a statement issued by the Foreign Office, Pakistan appreciated the constructive role of the United States in facilitating the ceasefire and expressed gratitude for the President's willingness to help resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan reiterated that Pakistan remains committed to peace and stability in the region and reaffirmed that any resolution of the Kashmir issue must be in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions and ensure the inalienable right to self-determination for the people of Kashmir.

“Despite ceasefire violations from the Indian side, Pakistan has exercised restraint and responsibility, and remains open to engaging with the U.S. and the international community in pursuit of lasting peace,” the statement added.

Observers now believe that Trump's remarks could pave the way for greater international mediation efforts, and possibly open new diplomatic avenues for addressing South Asia's longest-standing conflict.