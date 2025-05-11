Suicide Bombing Targets Police In Peshawar, Leaving Two Dead And Three Wounded

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) A suicide attack struck a police vehicle on Peshawar's Ring Road on Saturday, killing two officers and injuring three others in what authorities believe was a targeted assault on law enforcement.

The blast occurred near the livestock market in the Chamkani police precinct, when a bomber on foot or motorcycle approached a police patrol and detonated explosives. Assistant Sub-Inspector Laiq Zada and Constable Alamzeb were killed in the explosion.

Three officers were injured in the attack, including Inamullah, Mehtab Khan, and the vehicle's driver.

Also Read: Pakistan Welcomes President Trump's Offer as Kashmir Returns to Global Spotlight

Emergency responders transported the wounded to a local hospital, where at least one remains in serious condition.

Law enforcement agencies quickly cordoned off the area and launched a forensic investigation.

Officials have not yet confirmed who may have been behind the attack, and no group has claimed responsibility.

The bombing highlights the ongoing threat faced by police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where targeted assaults on security personnel have surged in recent months.