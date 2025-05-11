403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Deputy FM Holds Luncheon For EU Special Rep. For Gulf
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 11 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah held a working lunch on Sunday in honor of visiting EU Special Representative for the Gulf region Luigi Di Maio.
They discussed ways of strengthening bilateral ties and issues of common interest. (end)
seo
They discussed ways of strengthening bilateral ties and issues of common interest. (end)
seo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment