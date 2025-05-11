Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Deputy FM Holds Luncheon For EU Special Rep. For Gulf

Kuwait Deputy FM Holds Luncheon For EU Special Rep. For Gulf


2025-05-11 03:04:56
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 11 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah held a working lunch on Sunday in honor of visiting EU Special Representative for the Gulf region Luigi Di Maio.
They discussed ways of strengthening bilateral ties and issues of common interest. (end)
seo


MENAFN11052025000071011013ID1109534651

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search