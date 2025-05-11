403
Algeria Supports India-Pakistan Ceasefire, Urges Lasting Peace
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, May 11 (KUNA) -- Algeria reaffirmed on Sunday the importance of ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, calling it a step toward achieving permanent, just and final peace between the two countries and supports regional regional and stability.
The remarks came during a phone call between Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmad Attaf and Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, during which they discussed latest developments, said Algerian foreign ministry in a statement.
The two officials addressed the conditions that led to the agreement and emphasized the need to avoid escalation and maintain calm to safeguard peace and security in both countries and the broader region.
Attaf welcomed the ceasefire and praised the diplomatic efforts that helped secure the agreement, emphasizing Algeria's support for dialogue over confrontation, as well as hoped that the truce would be solidified in the upcoming days.
Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced late Saturday that both Pakistan and India had agreed to an immediate ceasefire after tensions that raised fears of a potential involvement of nuclear weapons. (end)
