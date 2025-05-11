403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Syrian Pres. Highlights Saudi Role In Supporting Syria Stability
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, May 11 (KUNA) -- Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa underscored, Sunday, the pivotal role of Saudi Arabia in promoting Syria's territorial integrity and stability, expressing appreciation for the Kingdom's support in the face of recent challenges, particularly the latest Israeli occupation's aggression.
According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the remarks came during a phone call between President Al-Sharaa and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud.
The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cooperation, especially in economic and investment sectors.
President Al-Sharaa thanked Saudi Arabia for its ongoing support to the Syrian people, while Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman reaffirmed the Kingdom's commitment to Syria's security and stability.
He also emphasized Saudi Arabia's support for political solutions that safeguard Syria's unity and contribute to its reconstruction. (end)
amn
According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the remarks came during a phone call between President Al-Sharaa and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud.
The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cooperation, especially in economic and investment sectors.
President Al-Sharaa thanked Saudi Arabia for its ongoing support to the Syrian people, while Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman reaffirmed the Kingdom's commitment to Syria's security and stability.
He also emphasized Saudi Arabia's support for political solutions that safeguard Syria's unity and contribute to its reconstruction. (end)
amn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment