Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Syrian Pres. Highlights Saudi Role In Supporting Syria Stability

Syrian Pres. Highlights Saudi Role In Supporting Syria Stability


2025-05-11 03:04:54
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, May 11 (KUNA) -- Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa underscored, Sunday, the pivotal role of Saudi Arabia in promoting Syria's territorial integrity and stability, expressing appreciation for the Kingdom's support in the face of recent challenges, particularly the latest Israeli occupation's aggression.
According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the remarks came during a phone call between President Al-Sharaa and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud.
The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cooperation, especially in economic and investment sectors.
President Al-Sharaa thanked Saudi Arabia for its ongoing support to the Syrian people, while Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman reaffirmed the Kingdom's commitment to Syria's security and stability.
He also emphasized Saudi Arabia's support for political solutions that safeguard Syria's unity and contribute to its reconstruction. (end)
amn


MENAFN11052025000071011013ID1109534647

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search