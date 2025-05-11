403
Oman FM: 4Th Round Of US-Iran Talks Includes Innovative Discussions
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, May 11 (KUNA) -- The fourth round of the US-Iranian talks held in Muscat on Sunday contained valuable and innovative ideas that show a common desire to reach a deal between the two parties, Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi said.
Tweeting on his account, Al-Busaidi said the upcoming fifth round of talks between the US and Iran will be held after the two parties hold consultation with the senior officials of their countries.
Earlier in the day, the fourth round of talks kicked off, in the presence of Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US President's Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff in Muscat.
The two parties held three previous rounds of "indirect" talks; two of them were in Muscat and the third in Rome, amid international endeavors to revive the path of understanding regarding Iran's nuclear program.
In an interview with "Breitbart" webite, Witkoff said if Sunday's talks would not be constructive, diplomatic endeavors would stop and the US take a different path.
Iranians could not have a nuclear bomb, and they stressed that they do not want that, he noted, adding that the US would take this seriously
On Saturday, Araghchi said during the fourth Iran-Arab conference held in Doha that his country considered the acquisition and use of nuclear weapons as forbidden.
He, at the same time, indicated that Iran insists on its right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy, including uranium enrichment.
In reply to Witkoff's comments, Araghchi said Iran would not give up its nuclear rights and would continue talks with good faith. (end)
