Arab Parliament Urges Saving Gaza's Children
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 11 (KUNA) -- President of the Arab Parliament (AP) Mohammad Al-Yamahi appealed, on Sunday, to the United Nations to take immediate action so as to save Gaza's children from a starvation policy imposed by the Israeli occupation forces.
This is came in urgent messages sent by Al-Yamahi to UN Secretary General, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, UNICEF Executive Director, the AP said in a statement.
"Catastrophic situations in Gaza have reached 'unprecedented' levels of starvation, acute malnutrition and the lack of medicine," Al-Yamahi said.
This is a flagrant violation of the children rights' agreement and international humanitarian law that could amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity, he noted.
He expressed sorrow over international silence toward the continuation of crimes, clarifying that saving those children is not an option but a humanitarian duty.
Protecting children is a collective responsibility, he said, calling for serious international action, and safeguarding permanent and safe humanitarian corridors.
Al-Yamahi called for the urgent entry of medical and food aid, and press Israeli occupation forces to respect its humanitarian and legal commitments towards civilians, mainly children.
The AP will continue legal and political action regionally and internationally till putting an end to the sufferings of Palestinian children, and ensuring their rights to life and dignity, he affirmed. (end)
