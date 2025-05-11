403
Kuwait Beats Egypt In Arab Handball Cup
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 11 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti national handball team defeated Egypt 29-25 to claim third in the Arab Handball Cup.
The first half ended in a draw, but the Kuwaiti team delivered a strong performance in the second half to secure the win.
Kuwait's Saif Al-Adwani was awarded Best Player of the Match.
Earlier, the Tunisian team defeated the UAE in the placement matches for fifth to ninth positions, while the Iraqi team overcame Morocco.
Qatar and Bahrain will face off in the final tonight at 10 p.m. (end)
