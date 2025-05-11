403
Syria Pres. Underlines Continued Coordination With UAE
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, May 11 (KUNA) -- Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa on Sunday underlined the significance of carrying on coordination between Syria and the UAE, hailing Abu Dhabi's support for Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
This came during a phone call between the Syrian president and his UAE counterpart Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during which they exchanged viewpoints about the latest regional developments and discussed horizons of promoting bilateral relations between both countries in various fields, reported Syria's official news agency.
The Syrian leader commended the UAE's role in pushing forward the regional stability track amid mounting challenges, while the UAE leader restated his country's full solidarity with the Syrian people, along with its support for Damascus' reconstruction and re-stabilization efforts, according to the agency. (end)
amn
