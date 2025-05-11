Qatar Wins Gold At Arab Junior Golf Championship

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The Qatari national junior golf team clinched the gold medal at the 2025 Pan Arab Junior Golf Championship held in Cairo, Egypt, which featured 110 players from 13 Arab countries competing in a high-level and fiercely contested tournament.



Daniil Sokolov of Team Qatar secured the gold medal in the under-16 individual category after finishing with a total of 204 strokes (9 under par), outperforming Egypt's Alaa El-Din Salama, who took silver with 210 strokes (3 under par). Morocco's Mohamed Bouhamou placed third with 213 strokes (even par).





The championship saw participation from 13 Arab nations: Qatar, Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, the UAE, and host nation Egypt.



Head of the Qatari delegation, Mohammed Ibrahim Al Muhannadi, praised the team's performance, noting that the players' success reflects the steady progress of junior golf in Qatar. He credited the Qatar Golf Association's commitment to nurturing young talent as a key driver behind the achievement.



Al Muhannadi emphasized the high level of competition and technical challenges faced during the tournament, and affirmed that the Qatari team's participation was fruitful in all aspects. He highlighted the emergence of promising young Qatari talents who represent the future core of the national team, stressing that junior development remains a cornerstone of the sport's growth in the country.