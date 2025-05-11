Egypt's Cultural South Charms Tourists Worldwide

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Aswan, Egypt: Standing in awe beneath the open sky inside the Philae Temple complex by the Nile River, in Upper Egypt's city of Aswan, Spanish traveler Brais Recarey took in the symmetry of the towering columns and the intricate inscriptions carved millennia ago.

Built during the Ptolemaic period and dedicated to the goddess Isis, Philae's structures feature floral capitals, hieroglyph-covered walls, and reliefs of ancient deities. "It's magical and amazing," Recarey said, marveling at how such complex structures were built in ancient times.

Recarey was also struck to learn that the temple complex was relocated, piece by piece, to its current island decades ago as part of a UNESCO-led campaign to save it from flooding. "It's hard to imagine the effort it took to move all this -- thousands of workers, heavy cranes -- it's incredible," he told Xinhua.

For 28-year-old Recarey, the visit to Upper Egypt was far more than a sightseeing stop. "Ancient Egypt was the cradle of civilization. It all started here," he reflected.

Upper Egypt's Aswan and Luxor are key destinations for foreign visitors seeking cultural tourism.

Forming a historical corridor along the Nile, the two provinces are home to some of the world's most iconic ancient sites. While Aswan offers the serene beauty of the Philae Temple complex, the giant, rock-cut statues of Abu Simbel to the south, and the vibrant charm of Nubian villages, Luxor captivates visitors with the royal tombs of the Valley of the Kings, the sprawling Karnak Temple complex, and the mortuary Temple of Hatshepsut, one of Egypt's few female pharaohs.

In 2024, Egypt welcomed a record 15.7 million tourists, up from 14.9 million the previous year, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

This rising influx came as no surprise to Mohamed Othman, head of the Cultural Tourism Marketing Committee in Upper Egypt, who attributed the surge to improved tourism infrastructure, the global promotional tours of Egyptian antiquities in major international museums, and the upcoming opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum.

"We've also seen more tourists from new countries, not just traditional sources," he added, emphasizing how integrated Egypt's southern destinations are due to their cultural richness. "Most tourists who visit Luxor also come to Aswan and vice versa," he told Xinhua.

Among the newcomers to Egypt's south was Gema Duran, a young woman from Mexico, who described Aswan as "heartwarming."

She enjoyed shopping for souvenirs at a nearby Nubian village. "The people here are very kind. They would give you everything they have. I was even invited to dinner by a local family. Not every place offers that kind of hospitality."

Duran said she plans to continue her cultural journey across Egypt. "Next, I'll be visiting Luxor, then the Red Sea city of Hurghada. I want to experience the local culture in every way I can."

Also exploring the sites of Upper Egypt was an older American couple, Bob Meehan and Ginger Edwards. While Meehan admitted he struggled with the heat, he found Egypt's cultural landmarks stunning.

"It's very impressive how they moved this temple complex to this island," he said about Philae. "Our guide told us some stories behind it, and I really enjoyed the history."

As for Edwards, she was touched by cultural interaction with the locals. She said she socialized with the Aswan people, ate together, and shared stories. "We travel to learn how people make life work. Being here, talking to Egyptians, and listening to their stories -- that's the reason we travel," she said.

As the midday sun cast its light over the Nile, He Yanju, a young woman from Sichuan province in southwest China, walked along the riverbank in Aswan with her friend Luo Wenpei, taking in the gentle breeze and golden views.

"Aswan is really beyond my imagination," she told Xinhua. "Before coming, I read some articles saying it's underdeveloped, but what I've found here is beauty, liveliness, and full of energy. I think it's booming."

One particular memory about Egypt has stayed with her since childhood "An Egyptian pyramid was on the cover of our world history book. So it has always been our dream to visit."