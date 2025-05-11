QSE Index Closes 0.12 Percent Higher

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index closed Sunday's trading higher by 12.21 points, or 0.12 percent, to close at 10532.25 points.

During the session, 191,055,549 shares, valued at QR331,622,751,362, were traded in 10,502 transactions across all sectors.

Shares of 28 companies rose, while 22 companies saw a decline in their share price, and three companies maintained their previous closing price.

Market capitalization at the end of the trading session amounted to QR618,615,925,294.643, compared to QR618,589,315,986.968 in the previous session.