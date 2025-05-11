After Last Dance On Home Soil, Bayern Hero Muller Tells A Joke

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Berlin: In his final competitive home game, a 2-0 victory over Monchengladbach, Thomas Muller delivered a fitting farewell at Munich's Allianz Arena.

The 35-year-old icon hugged teammates, danced on the pitch, and carried the Bundesliga trophy into the heart of Bayern Munich's fans, leading chants and basking in their adoration.

"I loved to be a modern gladiator," said Muller, who amassed 34 titles in 25 years at Bayern, making him Germany's most decorated player alongside Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos. "Footballers love the smell of grass," he added.

After lifting the 2025 Bundesliga trophy -- his 13th -- ahead of captain Harry Kane, Muller acknowledged the emotional weight of the moment "for me and for you, but we knew it was going to come."

While rumors swirl about a potential move to MLS, Muller closed his Bayern chapter with humor, sharing a darkly comic funeral-themed joke: "There was a father near his death... Mum said the cake is for after the funeral." The crowd erupted in laughter as he quipped, "thanks for listening to Radio Muller for so long."

The farewell festivities continued at a private Munich club with 200 guests, while social media overflowed with tributes. Bayern coach Vincent Kompany gifted Muller his title medal, leaving the striker with two around his neck.

"In moments like that, we realize his value--as a player and a person," said Kompany. German national coach Julian Nagelsmann hailed Muller as a legend after fans unveiled a tifo reading "25 years for our colors" beside his name.

Muller's parents, Klaudia and Gerhard, captured the scenes tearfully. "I have loved the big stage, I loved competition," said Muller, reflecting on 750 Bayern appearances.

After beer showers and all-night celebrations, he left a final message: "For all that stay, always leave your heart on the pitch. This club is something special. It's unique."