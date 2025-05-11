Erdogan Says Efforts To End Ukraine War At 'Turning Point'

MENAFN - Jordan Times) ISTANBUL / KYIV - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday told Russian and French leaders that a "historic turning point" has been reached in efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war and that Ankara was ready to host talks between the two warring parties, his office said.

NATO member Turkey has sought to maintain good relations with both of its Black Sea neighbours since the Russian invasion began and has twice hosted talks aimed at ending the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday he expected Moscow to commit to a 30-day ceasefire, adding that Kyiv was "ready" to meet Russia for direct truce talks if it did so.

His comments came after Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed direct negotiations with Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul but did not address the 30-day ceasefire proposal.

Erdogan welcomed the Russian leader's statement that peace talks should resume in Istanbul where they left off, in a phone call with Putin on Sunday, his office announced.

He told Putin that "Turkey is ready to host negotiations aimed at achieving a lasting solution," according to his office.

Erdogan also said that "a window of opportunity has opened for reaching peace, and that achieving a comprehensive ceasefire would create the necessary environment for peace talks."

'Window of opportunity'

The Turkish leader also spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron, who visited Kyiv on Saturday with the leaders of Germany, Britain and Poland.

The leaders of France, the UK, Germany and Poland pressured Russia , with US President Donald Trump's support, to commit to an unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine starting from Monday.

In a phone call, Erdogan told Macron that "a historic turning point has been reached in efforts to end the war between Ukraine and Russia, that this opportunity must be seized, and that Turkey is ready to provide all kinds of support, including hosting negotiations, to achieve a ceasefire and lasting peace," the Turkish presidency said.

Paris confirmed the phone call between the two leaders took place.

On May 5, Trump said he wanted to work with Erdogan to end the Ukraine war, after the two leaders spoke by telephone.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan took part in a meeting on Saturday of European countries supporting Ukraine.

According to a Turkish diplomatic source who wished to remain anonymous, Fidan said: "Turkey is ready to undertake its duty in observing the ceasefire if it is established."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday said that he expects Moscow to commit to a 30-day ceasefire starting on Monday and that Kyiv was "ready" for direct talks with Russia.

Zelensky spoke hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed direct talks with Kyiv in Istanbul this month, but did not commit to a 30-day ceasefire proposed by European leaders and backed by the US.

"There is no point in continuing the killing even for a single day. We expect Russia to confirm a ceasefire , full, lasting and reliable , starting tomorrow, May 12, and Ukraine is ready to meet," Zelensky said on social media.

Zelensky also spoke hopefully about Russia considering to end the three-year-old war, which started with Moscow's 2022 invasion.

"It is a positive sign that the Russians have finally begun to consider ending the war," Zelensky said.

"The entire world has been waiting for this for a very long time. And the very first step in truly ending any war is a ceasefire."