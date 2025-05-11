Luxury Apartments In Dubai Where To Find High-End Living Spaces
Dubai saw up to an 11% rise in high-end apartment prices in Q1 2025. Premium amenities, stunning views, and opulent living experiences attract investors. And if you are looking for a luxury apartment in Dubai, this blog will help you decide which is best for you.Where to Find High-End Living Spaces in Dubai
These are the top five options for high-end apartments in Dubai:W Residences, Dubai Harbour
W Residences is located at Dubai Harbour. It's nestled between Palm Jumeirah and Bluewaters Island. You'll find one to five-bedroom apartments and penthouses. Want the luxury of a five-star resort with the comfort of a private residence? W Residences is the perfect option for you. Key Features
-
Panoramic views of Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, and the Arabian Gulf
200-meter infinity pool - the longest in the world
43,000 sq ft. Wellfit fitness center, wellness spa, yoga, and pilates studios
Private cinema, music recording studio, games room
Smart home features and premium kitchen appliances
24/7 concierge, valet parking, and Marriott Bonvoy Elite status for residents.
One Palm offers direct beach access with its location at Palm Jumeirah's trunk. You'll see three to five-bedroom apartments and penthouses. On the lookout for exclusivity and privacy with world-class services and amenities? You may want to consider One Palm.Key Features
-
The celebrated Dorchester Collection manages it
Private elevators and lobbies for every residence
Infinity pools, spa, and an advanced fitness center
Customized interiors by expert designers
Bulgari Residences is for you if you're looking for a home away from the mainland. It's situated on Jumeirah Bay Island and connected to the mainland via a 300-meter bridge. Here, you'll see one to three-bedroom apartments. See also Dubai's Culinary Landscape Ascends to Global Prominence Key Features
-
Exquisite designs by the Italian architectural firm Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel
Access to Bulgari Resort's amenities, including the yacht club and marina
Private landscaped gardens and pools for select units
High-end finishes and Italian craftsmanship
The Royal Atlantis Residences is on Crescent Road, Palm Jumeirah. This place has two to five-bedroom apartments and penthouses for you. You'll love this place if your search is for a resort-style living experience with iconic architecture.Key Features
-
Sky-high infinity pools and private terraces
Access to Atlantis The Royal's amenities
Designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates with interiors by Sybille de Margerie
24/7 concierge and personalized services
Address Beach Residences is located at Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), overlooking the Arabian Gulf. This place has one to four-bedroom apartments for you. Crave beachfront living with the convenience of city life? Address Beach Residences is for you.Key Features
-
The world's highest infinity pool on the 77th floor
Managed by Address Hotels + Resorts for premium services
Direct beach access close to The Walk at JBR
Fully furnished units with contemporary designs
Dubai has varied high-end residential apartments for all of your different preferences. Is beachfront access your priority? Or are exclusive amenities your deciding factors? These areas have everything that exudes luxury.
Also published on Medium .Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment