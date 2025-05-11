Luxury Apartments In Dubai Where To Find High-End Living Spaces

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Dubai saw up to an 11% rise in high-end apartment prices in Q1 2025. Premium amenities, stunning views, and opulent living experiences attract investors. And if you are looking for a luxury apartment in Dubai, this blog will help you decide which is best for you.

Where to Find High-End Living Spaces in Dubai

These are the top five options for high-end apartments in Dubai:

W Residences, Dubai Harbour

W Residences is located at Dubai Harbour. It's nestled between Palm Jumeirah and Bluewaters Island.​ You'll find one to five-bedroom apartments and penthouses.​ Want the luxury of a five-star resort with the comfort of a private residence? W Residences is the perfect option for you. ​



Panoramic views of Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, and the Arabian Gulf

200-meter infinity pool - the longest in the world

43,000 sq ft. Wellfit fitness center, wellness spa, yoga, and pilates studios

Private cinema, music recording studio, games room

Smart home features and premium kitchen appliances 24/7 concierge, valet parking, and Marriott Bonvoy Elite status for residents.

Key FeaturesOne Palm by Dorchester Collection

One Palm offers direct beach access with its location at Palm Jumeirah's trunk. You'll see three to five-bedroom apartments and penthouses. On the lookout for exclusivity and privacy with world-class services and amenities? You may want to consider One Palm.



The celebrated Dorchester Collection manages it

Private elevators and lobbies for every residence

Infinity pools, spa, and an advanced fitness center Customized interiors by expert designers

Key FeaturesBulgari Residences, Dubai

Bulgari Residences is for you if you're looking for a home away from the mainland. It's situated on Jumeirah Bay Island and connected to the mainland via a 300-meter bridge.​ Here, you'll see one to three-bedroom apartments.​ ​



Exquisite designs by the Italian architectural firm Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel

Access to Bulgari Resort's amenities, including the yacht club and marina

Private landscaped gardens and pools for select units High-end finishes and Italian craftsmanship​

See also Dubai's Culinary Landscape Ascends to Global Prominence Key FeaturesThe Royal Atlantis Residences

The Royal Atlantis Residences is on Crescent Road, Palm Jumeirah.​ This place has two to five-bedroom apartments and penthouses for you. You'll love this place if your search is for a resort-style living experience with iconic architecture.​



Sky-high infinity pools and private terraces

Access to Atlantis The Royal's amenities

Designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates with interiors by Sybille de Margerie 24/7 concierge and personalized services

Key FeaturesAddress Beach Residences

Address Beach Residences is located at Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), overlooking the Arabian Gulf.​ This place has one to four-bedroom apartments for you. Crave beachfront living with the convenience of city life? Address Beach Residences is for you.



The world's highest infinity pool on the 77th floor

Managed by Address Hotels + Resorts for premium services

Direct beach access close to The Walk at JBR Fully furnished units with contemporary designs

Key FeaturesSumming Up

Dubai has varied high-end residential apartments for all of your different preferences. Is beachfront access your priority? Or are exclusive amenities your deciding factors? These areas have everything that exudes luxury.

