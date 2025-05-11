Liberian Students In India Receive Safety Assurances Amid Regional Tensions

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Liberia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that Liberian students residing in India are not currently facing any immediate threats to their safety, despite escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan.

This assurance follows bilateral discussions between the Liberian Ministry and the Embassy of India in Monrovia. The Indian authorities have conveyed that no Liberian nationals are located in the regions affected by the recent conflict, particularly the Kashmir area, which has been the focal point of the hostilities.

The Ministry has also been in direct contact with the President of the Association of Liberian Students in India, who corroborated the Indian Embassy's statement, affirming that Liberian students are not in harm's way. Nonetheless, to ensure the well-being of its citizens, the Ministry plans to dispatch a delegation to India to conduct a firsthand assessment of the security and living conditions of Liberian students.

Concerns had been mounting among the Liberian student community in India, with reports indicating that over 2,000 Liberian students are enrolled in various academic and technical programs across the country. The students had expressed apprehension over the potential spillover effects of the India-Pakistan conflict on their safety and had called for immediate intervention from the Liberian government.

In response to these concerns, the Ministry reiterated its commitment to the safety and welfare of Liberians abroad. It highlighted ongoing consultations initiated in 2024 regarding the establishment of a Liberian diplomatic mission in New Delhi, aimed at providing consular services and support to Liberian nationals in India.

