Trump Hails 'Great Progress' At US-China Trade Talks In Geneva

MENAFN - Swissinfo) US President Donald Trump on Saturday welcomed the "great progress" made at talks between the US and China in Geneva on tariffs, saying the two sides had negotiated "a total reset... in a friendly, but constructive, manner”. This content was published on May 11, 2025 - 10:33 4 minutes Keystone-SDA

“A very good meeting today with China, in Switzerland. Many things discussed, much agreed to,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

Trump added:“We want to see, for the good of both China and the U.S., an opening up of China to American business. GREAT PROGRESS MADE!!!” He did not elaborate on the progress.

Talks between China and the US, which began on Saturday morning in a luxury villa in Geneva in an attempt to resolve the trade war between the two countries, were suspended in the evening and resumed on Sunday morning.

In a sign of the importance of what is at stake, both capitals sent high-ranking representatives to Geneva this weekend for the talks: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng.

“The contact established in Switzerland is an important step in promoting the resolution of the dispute,” said the official New China press agency ahead of the meeting, without providing any further details on the progress of the negotiations.

Since his return to the White House in January, Trump has turned tariffs into a political weapon. He has imposed a 145% tariff on goods from China, in addition to pre-existing tariffs.

