Treasury Secretary Says Swiss Firms Want To Invest Up To CHF200 Billion In US
-
Français
fr
Bessent: vers des investissements suisses de 150 à 200 milliards
Original
Read more: Bessent: vers des investissements suisses de 150 à 200 milliard
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Washington seems to want to move even faster than Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter. On Friday, she announced to the press that the declaration of intent would be presented to the American authorities“in one to two weeks”.More More Switzerland and US agree to accelerate tariff talks
This content was published on May 10, 2025 After a meeting with US ministers in Geneva on Friday, the Swiss president intends to present Washington with a declaration of intent in the next two weeks.Read more: Switzerland and US agree to accelerate tariff talk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment