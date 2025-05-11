Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Treasury Secretary Says Swiss Firms Want To Invest Up To CHF200 Billion In US

2025-05-11 02:09:03
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) According to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Swiss companies have indicated their interest in investing CHF150-200 billion ($180-240 billion) in the United States. He expects a Swiss proposal for a declaration of intent by next week. This content was published on May 11, 2025 - 11:02 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
Washington seems to want to move even faster than Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter. On Friday, she announced to the press that the declaration of intent would be presented to the American authorities“in one to two weeks”.

