Treasury Secretary Says Swiss Firms Want To Invest Up To CHF200 Billion In US

Français fr Bessent: vers des investissements suisses de 150 à 200 milliards

MENAFN - Swissinfo) According to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Swiss companies have indicated their interest in investing CHF150-200 billion ($180-240 billion) in the United States. He expects a Swiss proposal for a declaration of intent by next week. This content was published on May 11, 2025 - 11:02 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Washington seems to want to move even faster than Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter. On Friday, she announced to the press that the declaration of intent would be presented to the American authorities“in one to two weeks”.

More More Switzerland and US agree to accelerate tariff talks

This content was published on May 10, 2025 After a meeting with US ministers in Geneva on Friday, the Swiss president intends to present Washington with a declaration of intent in the next two weeks.

Switzerland and US agree to accelerate tariff talks