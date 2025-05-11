Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
One In Seven Swiss Has Lost Money To Cyber Scam

One In Seven Swiss Has Lost Money To Cyber Scam


2025-05-11 02:09:03
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) One in seven adults in Switzerland has fallen victim to a cyber scam, according to a survey published by the SonntagsZeitung newspaper. One-third of victims have lost over CHF1,000 ($1,200). This content was published on May 11, 2025 - 11:23 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Français fr Un Suisse sur 7 dit avoir perdu de l'argent dans une cyberarnaque Original Read more: Un Suisse sur 7 dit avoir perdu de l'argent dans une cyberarnaqu

The survey, carried out by the Sotomo institute on behalf of the insurer Axa, also reveals that only a third of victims of an online scam reported it to the police.

Official crime statistics indicate a sharp rise in this type of scam. Last year, more than 59,000 online criminal offences were recorded.

MENAFN11052025000210011054ID1109534383

