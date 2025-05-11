One In Seven Swiss Has Lost Money To Cyber Scam
The survey, carried out by the Sotomo institute on behalf of the insurer Axa, also reveals that only a third of victims of an online scam reported it to the police.
Official crime statistics indicate a sharp rise in this type of scam. Last year, more than 59,000 online criminal offences were recorded.More More Sharp rise in reported cyber incidents in Switzerland
